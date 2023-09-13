Bila Solar Selects Indianapolis For US Headquarters

The solar-energy startup will also base a manufacturing facility in the city.

A solar-energy startup will base its United States headquarters, and a manufacturing facility, in Indiana.

Both sites from Bila Solar are slated for Indianapolis and expected to bring more than 240 jobs to the region. The investment of more than $35 million includes renovating an existing, 150,000-square-foot building south of downtown Indianapolis.

Mick McDaniel, Bila Solar Vice President and U.S. General Manager, said the company is thrilled to be in the Hoosier state.

“We’re bringing to the U.S. market ultralight modules that go where traditional solar panels can’t go,” he said. “In Indianapolis, we found a central urban location, a diverse workforce, and an entrepreneurial spirit – ideal for our out-of-the-box approach to making clean energy attainable for all.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will invest up to $4.2 million in Bila Solar through tax credits and up to $300,000 in workforce training grants, among other grants, if approved by the IEDC Board of Directors.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the city is excited about Bila Solar’s presence in the city.

“This partnership not only bolsters our shared commitment to power greener solutions, but also underscores the importance of good-paying jobs in Indianapolis neighborhoods,” he said. “Just recently, Indianapolis was ranked one of the top cities in the Midwest to launch a startup, and Bila Solar’s $35 million investment and creation of 240 new jobs in Indianapolis is a testament to that.”

Canary Media ranked Indiana No. 4 for clean energy capacity in development.

Factory production is set to begin next summer.

Bila Solar is based in Singapore.