Siltech Investing $76M In Ontario Expansion

The new 210,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fort Erie—the company’s third facility in the province—will create 51 jobs.

Siltech Corporation will invest $76 million¹ to build a new manufacturing facility in Fort Erie, Ontario, which will create 51 jobs. Ontario-based Siltech manufactures specialty silicone used in the personal care, automotive, agriculture, pulp and paper, and oil and gas industries.

“Siltech is excited to be building in Fort Erie,” said Dag Enhorning, President of Siltech. “We are a proud Canadian company and look forward to many years of growth in this community.”

Siltech’s new 210,000 square-foot manufacturing facility will be the company’s third facility in the province. It will include new state-of-the-art technology to increase production and help the company meet growing demand and expand to new markets around the world.

As part of this investment to expand operations, the government is providing $3.8 million in funding through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“As we continue to grow the manufacturing sector in our province, we’re thrilled to see Ontario companies like Siltech invest in their expansion,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re creating the conditions for long-term economic growth that will create more good jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses across the province. Congratulations, Siltech, on this exciting project, and thank you for choosing Ontario and contributing to our province’s dynamic and growing manufacturing sector.”

Ontario is investing $106 million through its Regional Development Program to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. To date, Ontario has provided more than $72 million to support 88 projects through the program, leveraging nearly $749 million in new investments and helping to create close to 2,000 jobs in the province.

“By choosing Fort Erie, Siltech becomes an integral part of our thriving manufacturing landscape, paving the way for further growth and prosperity,” said Wayne H. Redekop, Mayor, Town of Fort Erie. “This investment sets a shining example for others and reinforces the bright future that lies ahead for our community.”

“Siltech is a highly valued and welcome addition to Fort Erie’s established and diversified manufacturing sector,” commented Caralee Grummett Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Services, Town of Fort Erie. “We would like to graciously thank Siltech for their investment and commitment to the Fort Erie community.”

¹ Dollar amounts have been converted from Canadian to US dollars.