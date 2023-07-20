Wabtec will create 38 new manufacturing jobs in Salem, while cybersecurity firm Fortreum will create 53 jobs at its new HQ in Loudoun County.

Wabtec Corporation will invest $2.7 million to expand its existing Graham-White facility in the City of Salem, Virginia to accommodate the relocation of its pneumatically controlled braking systems manufacturing lines. The company also considered Missouri, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Mexico before choosing Virginia for the project, which will create 38 new jobs.

“As a leading global provider of transportation solutions, we are proud of our long history of manufacturing excellence in Salem and delighted to be expanding our operations there,” said Mike Fetsko, President of Wabtec’s Freight & Industrial Components business. “Wabtec’s collaborative relationship with the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the business-friendly approach from state and local agencies, provided us with the confidence to make this significant investment. With new products and additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, our expansion in Salem represents our continued commitment to the community and its key role in supporting Wabtec’s future growth.”

Wabtec partners with transportation companies to develop heavy-duty pneumatic and electro-pneumatic valves and accessories. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine, and industrial markets. Its Graham-White facility, which currently employs more than 200 in Salem, manufactures air dryers, valves, gages/flowmeters, and braking equipment for rail freight, rail transit, truck, and bus industry customers.

“We are proud that Wabtec Corporation is able to relocate its braking systems production lines to the Salem plant due to the robust manufacturing talent in place in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The growth of our existing businesses is vital to the Commonwealth’s economic vitality, and we thank Wabtec for strengthening Virginia’s manufacturing sector and creating 38 new jobs.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Salem and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Graham-White Manufacturing’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

The City of Salem, Roanoke Regional Partnership, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, and Center for Manufacturing Excellence in SWVA will provide custom programs to support the company’s expansion in Salem, including talent recruitment, marketing assistance, and workforce training.

“With a century-long relationship in the region, it was important for area leaders to ensure Wabtec’s continued success,” said Dave Robbins, City of Salem EDA Chair. “We applaud Wabtec’s leadership selecting Salem as a site for continued growth for many years to come.”

“This expansion is a testament to the region’s continued competitiveness in transportation equipment manufacturing,” commented John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “Wabtec, through its Graham-White plant, has been actively manufacturing in the Roanoke Region for over a century. It is encouraging to see a longstanding manufacturer expanding production and providing strong employment opportunities.”

Cybersecurity Firm Establishes HQ In Loudoun County

Fortreum, LLC, a Virginia-founded cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company, will invest $125,000 to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County. The project will create 53 new jobs.

“Having been long-time Virginia residents, Loudoun County was our first choice because of the strong technology ecosystem and a diverse cybersecurity workforce within the Northern Virginia technology hub, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state, county, and respective universities,” said James Leach, Fortreum CEO. “As we look to expand significantly, we determined this area provided the best opportunity for exponential business growth.”

Fortreum specializes in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity and cloud support services, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations. The company’s cyber expertise is tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses operating in targeted industries across both public and private sectors.

“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” said Gov. Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”

VEDP worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the VJIP.

“Fortreum is a valued and respected leader in the Loudoun cybersecurity community,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. “We are excited to see the continued growth that results from this jobs investment incentive and look forward to working with Fortreum’s stellar team to further build their #LoudounPossible success story.”