Collins Aerospace Opens $14M Expansion In Iowa

Last week, Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, celebrated the opening of a $14 million expansion of its additive manufacturing center in West Des Moines, Iowa. The 9,000-square-foot addition provides space for the site to house several new state-of-the-art 3D metal printers. The first printer installed has eight times the build volume of the facility’s existing printers, significantly increasing the center’s additive manufacturing capabilities.

“From supporting the backlog in commercial aircraft to enabling future platforms, and reducing carbon emissions to providing supply chain relief, additive manufacturing is poised to play an integral role in the future of the aerospace and defense industry,” said Renee Begley, West Des Moines site lead for Collins Aerospace. “Additive manufacturing has the potential to help us reduce weight, complexity, lead time and cost in the parts we supply, and this expansion represents an investment in our business to help deliver those benefits to our customers.”

Collins’ West Des Moines facility designs and produces engine components for commercial and military aircraft. The new printers will allow the site to explore additive production of these components, building on the multiple land-based turbine components it already has in production. Additionally, the facility is one of only eight in the U.S. to receive the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP) certification for Additive Manufacturing.

“Since 1933 when Collins was founded in Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been proud to be a home to this global manufacturing powerhouse,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Today’s expansion in West Des Moines is a testament to the commitment Collins Aerospace has made to our state, and we’re equally committed to providing the strong economic environment that will fuel its innovation here for decades more to come.”

Additive manufacturing is a critical focus area for Collins and the business maintains a global network of additive production centers in Iowa, Minnesota, North Carolina and Singapore, along with an additive research center in Connecticut.

RILCO Relocates HQ To Eldridge, M.H. Eby Expands In Story City

At the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) board meeting last week, investments from Rock Island, IL-based RILCO, Inc. and Iowa manufacturer M.H. Eby, Inc. were announced. Combined, the projects represent a total capital investment of more than $25 million and are expected to create a total of 201 jobs in the communities of Eldridge and Story City, respectively.

RILCO, Inc. is a lubricant distributor and industrial service provider and has also developed its own proprietary brands of lubricants, antifreeze and greases under the Tec-Guard and Tec-Kool brands. The company, which has a distribution center in Pella and locations in the Quad Cities, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Illinois to Eldridge. The project includes a 58,000-square-foot expansion and improvement to an available building. An estimated 81 jobs are expected to be created by the more than $10 million total capital investment. The IEDA board awarded RILCO $135,000 in tax credit benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) Program. The HQJ assistance hinges on performance, and the company will receive these benefits when contract obligations have been met.

M.H. Eby, Inc. manufactures aluminum truck bodies and livestock haulers. In a previous expansion, the company added manufacturing capabilities for livestock and semi-trailers. M.H. Eby plans to expand its Story City facility by an additional 100,000 square feet to support the growth of its business. The $15.4 million capital investment is expected to create 120 jobs. The IEDA board awarded M.H. Eby $800,000 in tax credit benefits through the HQJ Program.

“The investments announced today are a testament that Iowa is a place of opportunity and economic vitality,” said Gov. Reynolds. “From being recognized as the nation’s most fiscally responsible state to the historic tax reform passed by our legislature, we have built a strong foundation where businesses in Iowa can thrive and prosper. I welcome RILCO to the state, congratulate both companies for their significant expansion plans and wish them continued success as they work to broaden and diversify Iowa’s robust manufacturing sector.”