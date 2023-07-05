Sercomm Launches New Manufacturing Facility In Mexico

The company's manufacturing center expansion in Tijuana, Mexico addresses growing demand for telecom and broadband equipment in North America and LATAM markets.

Sercomm Corporation recently opened its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico. The new facility marks a significant milestone in Sercomm’s globalization strategy, and reinforces the telecom and broadband equipment manufacturer’s commitment to meeting customer demands in the North America and Latin American (LATAM) markets.

Situated on the U.S.-Mexico border, the manufacturing facility offers proximity to market, enabling increased supply chain responsiveness and real-time engineering engagement with broadband service providers. Specializing in professional video streaming products, the facility adapts cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-enabled production lines to enhance quality control and labor productivity.

The Tijuana, Mexico facility will serve as a regional hub and joins a lineup of production bases across Taiwan, China, India, and the Philippines. Together, these facilities allow Sercomm to provide multi-site, near-shore manufacturing flexibility to customers and strengthen the company’s position in the global market.

“In response to fast changing North American and LATAM customer demands, we decided to set up the Tijuana facility in 2022. The project was executed seamlessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching full production capacity in 9 months,” said Sercomm Chairman James Wang. “This outcome demonstrates our operational excellence and our commitment to collaborating closely with our customers.”

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Sercomm offers comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential/enterprise gateways, and IoT products. Its global operation network covers markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.