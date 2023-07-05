New Balance Building Across New England

The Boston-based global athletic leader has five factories in Massachusetts and Maine, with an expansion underway in Maine and a new plant announced in New Hampshire.

Boston-based New Balance is investing in an expansion to a Maine factory and is planning a new factory in New Hampshire. The global athletic leader currently owns five manufacturing facilities in Maine and Massachusetts where approximately 1,300 U.S. workers prepare, cut, and mold athletic shoe materials and components and then sew, press, and assemble them into the final product.

Growing In Maine And New Hampshire

The company opened its fifth U.S. athletic shoe factory in Methuen, MA in 2022, and a planned investment in Londonderry, NH is the most recent facility to be announced. The New Hampshire facility is slated to be a new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, and it’s expected the operation will eventually create 450 jobs for the area.

In early June, Boston-based global athletic leader New Balance broke ground on the expansion of its current athletic footwear manufacturing factory in Skowhegan, ME. New Balance’s $65 million investment will add 200 new jobs and double the factory’s production capabilities through a 120,000-square-foot single-story addition that will be completed by the end of 2024. NB Skowhegan’s expansion reflects New Balance’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and showcases its pride in the American craftsmanship and innovation of its Maine associates.

“Manufacturing has always been at the core of our company culture,” said Joe Preston, New Balance President & CEO. “Our Maine associates have proven that high-quality athletic footwear can be produced in the U.S. Our Skowhegan factory expansion ensures their skilled craftsmanship and dedication to continuous improvement will help us meet our significant U.S. and global consumer demand and drive future business growth.”

The NB Skowhegan plant currently employs approximately 270 associates producing the brand’s popular MADE 996, 997, 998, and 1300 shoe models, and was purchased by New Balance in 1981.

“We are proud to be part of the Maine business community for more than 40 years and excited to add 200 new jobs as part of our Skowhegan factory expansion,” said Dave Wheeler, New Balance Chief Operating Officer. “New Balance is continuing to make significant investments across innovation and machinery to enable a strong and responsive MADE U.S. supply network.”

The expansion in Maine will construct a 120,000 square foot single-story addition to the existing 5-story factory building with an additional 20,000 square feet of the existing building also being renovated. Current manufacturing operations will continue during the construction phase.

As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, New Balance announced a $250,000 gift to the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program (KVCAP) in support of the Skowhegan Area Early Childhood Education Center that will be built as part of the new MSAD 54 Margaret Chase Smith Community School.

“New Balance has always been strongly committed to the communities where our associates live and work,” says Raye Wentworth, the company’s Director of Domestic Manufacturing. “We’re thrilled to be able to support this important opportunity to add quality, affordable education and childcare resources for local families.”

New Balance MADE footwear that is produced in the U.S. contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. New Balance is the only major athletic shoe manufacturer that has maintained factories in the United States.

