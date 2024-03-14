Schneider Electric To Invest $85M In Middle Tennessee Expansion

The manufacturer of energy management and automation equipment will create more than 450 new jobs in Mt. Juliet and Smyrna, Tennessee.

Schneider Electric has announced plans to expand its manufacturing presence at two locations in Middle Tennessee. The company will create 355 jobs in Mt. Juliet with a new facility in Wilson County. Schneider Electric will also expand in Smyrna with the creation of 100 new jobs at its Rutherford County location. Together, these projects represent a total investment of approximately $85 million.

“Tennessee has been an invaluable partner for Schneider Electric’s growth and innovation, and we couldn’t be prouder to be increasing our presence in the state,” said Aamir Paul, president, North America operations, Schneider Electric. “The need for electrical infrastructure to support advanced computing and technological progress has never been greater. Tennessee has emerged as a dynamic hub for technological advancement with its talented workforce and welcoming business environment. We’re grateful to Gov. Bill Lee and local leaders for their support for these job-creating investments in the Volunteer State.”

A manufacturer of energy management and automation products, Schneider Electric has seen unprecedented growth in the energy sector. The investment in both Tennessee locations will strengthen production capacity, allowing the company to better meet customer demand its products.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and exceptional workforce attract companies like Schneider Electric, who already employs more than one thousand Tennesseans across our state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I am proud to announce Schneider Electric’s latest expansion and appreciate their commitment to creating greater opportunity for the highly skilled workforce in Rutherford and Wilson counties.” –

“Tennessee’s low cost of doing business and highly trained workforce with direct access to two-year, four-year and technical institutions, make our state an ideal location for business growth,” commented Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “Schneider Electric could have chosen any one of its global facilities for these projects, and we are grateful that this company chose Tennessee.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Schneider Electric to the growing number of leading companies and global brands currently thriving in Wilson County,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “The addition of 355 high-quality manufacturing jobs, average starting wages exceeding 125-percent of our county median wage and $82 million of additional investment by a global Fortune 500 company consistently recognized among the most innovative, most ethical and best places to work all combine to make this a this a truly special day.”

Upon completion of these expansion projects, Schneider Electric will employ more than 1,900 Tennesseans across its facilities in Franklin, Maryville, Memphis, Smyrna and Mt. Juliet.