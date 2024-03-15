Pentagon Technologies To Invest $50M In Mesa, AZ Facility

The company, a subsidiary of Kurita Water Industries, is a critical materials supplier of advanced chamber cleaning equipment. Its 65,500-square-foot facility will be its largest, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority, and employ up to 300 people.

Pentagon Technologies, a company in the semiconductor industry, will invest $50 million to establish a new cleaning facility in Mesa, Arizona.

“We are excited industry leader Pentagon Technologies has chosen Arizona for its innovative semiconductor operations,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Pentagon Technologies’ new facility strengthens Arizona’s already robust semiconductor supply chain, which is the fastest-growing in the nation.”

Dave Christeson, CEO of Pentagon, said the company is “thrilled” to partner with the city.

“Our facility will have the capability to provide precision cleaning to industry leaders on the most advanced semiconductor tools in the industry,” Christeson said. “We are excited to provide so many new jobs in such an exciting industry to people in the Mesa area.”

Pentagon Technologies’ front-end support and technical site services “add crucial elements to the semiconductor supply chain” in the Greater Phoenix area, according to Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

The facility is expected to open in the fourth-quarter of 2024.

Pentagon Technologies is based in Hayward, California, but has facilities worldwide, including Israel and Ireland.