Piedmont Triad International Airport Grows

July/August 2022

Business Facilities: Tell us about Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Baker: Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI) is located in the central part of North Carolina within the Piedmont Triad Region, which is anchored by the cities of High Point, Winston Salem, and Greensboro. PTI is known for its friendly staff and customer service. It also offers a variety of services and amenities to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience.

PTI’s mission is laser-focused on two important goals. The first is to provide the best possible experience for every passenger, and the second is to be an engine of economic growth for the aerospace industry as a whole. The dual focus of the PTI mission makes it unique among airports. Here, the airport focuses not only on the traditional role of being a place of transportation, but also on being a place of employment, a center of aerospace excellence, and places an emphasis on creating jobs.

In total, there are more than 50 companies that reside on the airport campus, employing a total of more than 8,600 people, making the airport campus the fifth largest workplace in the region in terms of employment. In addition, PTI supports more than 30,000 jobs in indirect employment associated with the airport and the surrounding area. And it is just getting started.

BF: What is a recent notable project or program Piedmont Triad International Airport has been involved in? Please describe.

Baker: The airport has been home to companies such as HAECO, Textron, FedEx, and Honda Jet for decades. More recently, Boom Supersonic and Marshall Aerospace have both announced that they will become the newest tenants of the airport.

It is expected that Boom Supersonic will create nearly 1,800 jobs on the campus of the PTI in the coming years, as they manufacture their new Overture Supersonic passenger airliner. As part of this project, the North Carolina legislature approved $106.7 million to be used for improvements including site work, utilities, access roads, and the initial manufacturing plant for Boom Supersonic. Additionally, the state has approved the company to be awarded an $87.3 million Jobs Development Investment Grant (JDIG) as part of the state’s economic development program. By 2030, it is expected that the grant will result in an investment of $500 million.

Marshall Aerospace is one of the world’s largest independent aerospace and defense companies. A major area of Marshall Aerospace’s expertise is converting, modifying, maintaining, and supporting civil and military aircraft, as well as providing personnel training and technical advice in order to maintain their operational capability. Marshall plans to invest $50 million in a new MRO facility and create 240 new jobs. State and local incentives played a key role once again in PTI’s ability to bring this key tenant to the airport.

BF: What does the future hold for Piedmont Triad International Airport?

Baker: The airport has a bright and boundless future. PTI continues to acquire and develop hundreds of acres for even more aerospace companies to use for their business operations. As a result, it will become a top center for aerospace development in the United States, and possibly the entire world.