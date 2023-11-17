Northrop Grumman Plans $200M Investment In Waynesboro, VA

The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs over the next five years, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense technology company, will invest more than $200 million in Waynesboro, Virginia, to establish an advanced electronics manufacturing and testing facility.

The project is expected to create more than 300 jobs over the next five years, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia and Northrop Grumman have a long history of successful corporate partnership and we are honored to deepen that commitment with the company’s investment in the City of Waynesboro,” said Caren Merrick, Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “We are building the workforce of the future in the Commonwealth so that industry leaders continue to reinvest here and look forward to supporting the ramp-up of more than 300 high-paying jobs.”

Newport News Shipbuilding Brings Dozens Of Jobs to Norfolk, VA Newport News Shipbuilding’s additional campus in Norfolk, Virginia, is bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the city’s mayor. Read more…

The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a product of VEDP and the Virginia Community College System, will help fill the available jobs, according to VEDP.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the company’s expanding footprint sends the message that Virginia is “a magnet for investment, underpinned by a next-generation workforce.

“This global leader’s cutting-edge facility in Waynesboro will provide job opportunities that attract and retain high-quality talent and create a transformational ripple effect for the entire region,” Youngkin said.

VEDP and the City of Waynesboro secured the project for Virginia, and Youngkin approved an $8.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund for the project.

Northrop Grumman has locations in more than 30 U.S. states and territories, as well as in Europe and Australia.

TA Realty LLC Preps For 1.9M-square-foot project in Loudoun County

TA Realty LLC, a real estate investment management company, will soon have a data center campus in Loudoun County, Virginia.

The company signed a build-to-suite lease agreement that covers five buildings that are “strategically positioned atop major fiber routes and alongside transmission lines,” TA Realty said in a news release.

“This project exhibits TA Realty’s ability to source outstanding opportunities in the data center industry, particularly in Tier 1, mature markets,” said Allison O’Rourke, Partner at TA Realty. “Our dedication to creating value through partnering with local authorities, utilities and network partners led to this opportunity. We look forward to supporting this strategic customer and working alongside them to complete this world-class project.”

Loudoun County has the world’s largest concentration of data centers.

Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of Loudoun Economic Development, said the county is excited to welcome TA Realty to the area.

“In addition to bringing more data center capacity to the region, TA Realty’s commitment to the community is illustrated through the company’s investment in bringing a new water pump station to the site, improving the quality and distribution of water to our entire community,” Rizer said.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in 2027.

Check out all the latest news related to Virginia economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.