Net-Zero Carbon Life Sciences, Tech Facility To Be Built In Boulder

Set to break ground in 2024, Ridgeway Science & Tech will be Colorado's first net-zero carbon, all-electric life sciences building and technology campus.

A new flexible office and lab space project will be built in Boulder, Colorado to support the area’s burgeoning life sciences and technology industries. According to JLL, Boulder and the Northwest Corridor is number 8 among the 2023 top life sciences clusters.

Ridgeway Science & Tech is being developed by Boulder-based real estate investment and development firm Conscience Bay Company (CBC).

“Boulder is home to 17 federally funded labs. In addition to providing an excellent quality of life, we’re surrounded by top-tier academic and research institutions, enjoy pro-innovation business policies, are home to the highest percentage of advanced degree holders, and the second-highest density of Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers in the nation – all of which have contributed to outsized demand for high-performance office and lab space,” said Daniel Aizenman, Director of Development and Design at CBC. “We saw an opportunity with Ridgeway Science & Tech to create a flexible, state-of-the-art office and lab campus equipped to support breakthroughs across a variety of fields – from life sciences, biotech, medical device research and production to robotics, aerospace, and technology.”

Recently approved by the City of Boulder, the project will be Colorado’s first net-zero carbon, all-electric life sciences building and technology campus. The 112,000-square-foot project is set to break ground in 2024 and complete in 2026.

Ridgeway Science & Tech will be equipped with state-of-the-art lab spaces that meet Bio Safety Level 1, 2, and 3 requirements. The project will also feature amenities such as a cutting-edge communal conference room, a game room and lounge, a wellness room, a meditation room, an indoor bike room with electric bike charging stations, 2,500 square feet of outdoor terraces and collaborative spaces, an on-site café, an outdoor gym, an on-site jogging path, low-irrigation restorative landscaping, pollinator and food gardens, and electric charging stations.

Ridgeway Science & Tech is designed to meet Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) standards, including LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, Wired Score Gold, and Zero Energy Certifications. The facility will feature onsite geothermal exchange, onsite and offsite solar panels, and an insulated and airtight envelope.