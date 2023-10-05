Mtex Antenna Technology Brings $16M Investment To New Mexico

Projections indicate the facility will bring $182 million to the region over a 10-year period.

A Germany-based antenna and telescope technology company will expand to Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a $16 million investment at the Sandia Science and Technology Park.

Mtex Antenna Technology USA is coming to the region to fulfill obligations for its North American customers, including the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) and the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory.

A 70,000-square-foot facility will be constructed for mtex’s “self-developed manufacturing technology for high-performance AI panels,” according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

The company will employ 62 people and expects operations to begin in 2027. Projections indicate that the mtex facility will bring $182 million to the region over a 10-year period.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said New Mexico is the “place to be” for advanced science and engineering.

“Now these high-paying jobs are coming to New Mexico as mtex and other companies tap into New Mexico’s skilled workforce and our long history of scientific innovation,” he said.

Lutz Stenvers, mtex CEO, said New Mexico is an optimal location for its facility, due to workforce, education, livability, and business operating costs, among other factors.

“We are bringing investments in technology, engineering, and machining to Albuquerque, we feel that it’s the place to be right now as we look forward to possible collaborations with University of New Mexico, engineering schools such as New Mexico Tech, and other high-tech companies,” Stenvers said.