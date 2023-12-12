Miele Chooses Opelika, AL For First U.S. Manufacturing Hub

The premium appliance maker will create 150 jobs in phase one of this investment. Plus, MAAS Aviation expands operations in downtown Mobile, AL.

Germany-based Miele, the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, has selected Opelika, Alabama as the location for a U.S. manufacturing hub. The company is launching a long-term growth project in the East Alabama city that ultimately will create several hundred jobs and see the company build a major production facility serving multiple business units as its U.S. business expands.

“Miele is one the world’s most iconic brands, and we’re thrilled to have this great company select Alabama as the home for its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Miele is a wonderful addition to our state’s business community, and I look forward to the day when its new Opelika facility is turning out first-class ‘Made in USA’ appliances coming from Alabama.”

Initially, Miele plans to occupy an existing facility in Opelika to jump start production of appliances, creating over 150 jobs by 2026. In Phase II of the growth project, the company plans to build a large facility that will serve as its major U.S. production center, creating an additional workforce by 2030.

“Overall, Opelika offers the best conditions for a successful start for our new plant, including the long-term perspective for further expansion stages,” said Uwe Brunkhorst, Senior Vice President Business Unit Cooking for Miele.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the city of Opelika and the State of Alabama for their outstanding support during this selection process and we look forward to further cooperation,” Brunkhorst added.

As a leader in premium domestic appliances, Miele manufacturing including cooking, baking and steam-cooking appliances, refrigeration products, coffee makers, dishwashers, and laundry and floor care products.

Founded in 1899, Miele has eight production plants in Germany, one each in Austria, the Czech Republic, China, Romania and Poland, as well as two production plants belonging to its Italian medical technology subsidiary, Steelco. Throughout the world, the family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of more than 22,000. The company has its headquarters in Gütersloh in Westphalia.

“Miele is making a significant investment in Opelika that will not only create several hundred jobs over the next few years but also deliver a massive economic impact for the region,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said.“We’re committed to providing the support that this world-class German company needs to achieve long-term success with its Alabama growth project,” he added.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika City Council welcomed Miele’s growth plans. “We are excited to announce the arrival of Miele to our vibrant community. We are committed to fostering innovation, creating high-quality jobs and contributing to the economic growth of our community,” Mayor Fuller said. “Together, we look forward to a future filled with shared success and lasting positive impact.”

Aviation Grows Along The Gulf Coast

In the southern region of the state, MAAS Aviation Brookley Inc. has unveiled its plan to expand operations in downtown Mobile, AL.

“Increasing our capacity is essential to meeting the growing demands of our customers and achieving our strategic ambitions. Mobile has proven to be an ideal location to grow our business and we are looking forward to expanding our footprint at Brookley Field,” said MAAS Aviation Chief Operating Officer Geoff Myrick.

The company, known for its expertise in aircraft painting, currently operates three painting hangars at Brookley Field Mobile (BFM) and is poised to receive an award to operate two additional paint shops starting in February 2024.

“MAAS Aviation’s expansion is not just a testament to their success but also a reflection of the thriving business environment in Mobile,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne, “This growth further cements Mobile’s position as a hub for innovation and economic development.”

The proposed investment of $1.6 million will focus on capital improvements in jigs and tooling, integral to the expansion.

“MAAS Aviation’s expansion highlights the economic growth Mobile is experiencing in virtually every sector, including aviation. We appreciate MAAS’s commitment to Brookley Field Mobile and are proud to partner in their future success as they expand job opportunities and their investments in local goods and support services,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“Mobile County Commission is pleased to support MAAS Aviation Brookley Inc.’s almost $2 million investment that will create up to 150 new full-time jobs within five years. This strategic expansion will fuel economic growth at Brookley Field Mobile and be of benefit to Mobile County and the region,” said Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt.

MAAS Aviation’s forward-thinking approach extends beyond job creation, with plans to increase its recurring spend in the local market on goods and services from between $5 million and $7 million in 2023 to more than $15 million by 2028.

“MAAS Aviation is an important player in the expanding aviation manufacturing cluster at Brookley, and it’s great to see the company continue to make investments for future growth in Mobile,” said Canfield.

