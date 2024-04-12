Mack Trucks To Be Made In Mexico

Expected to open in 2026, the plant will support the growth of Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets through existing operations there.

The Volvo Group has announced it will build a new heavy-duty truck manufacturing plant in Mexico to supplement the Group’s U.S. production. The plant will provide additional capacity to support the growth plans of both Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks in the U.S. and Canadian markets, and support Mack truck sales in Mexico and Latin America. The plant is expected to be operational in 2026.

The company’s main North American heavy truck production sites will continue to be the Mack LVO plant in Pennsylvania and the Volvo NRV plant in Virginia. The Group has invested more than $73 million over the last five years in LVO expansion and upgrades, and is currently investing an additional $80 million to prepare for future production. The NRV plant is completing a six-year, $400 million dollar expansion/upgrade to prepare for production of the new Volvo VNL model.

The new plant will be approximately 1.7 million square feet in size, and will focus on production of heavy-duty conventional vehicles for the Volvo and Mack brands. It will be a complete conventional vehicle assembly facility including cab body-in-white production and paint.

Adding production in Mexico will deliver logistical efficiencies for supporting sales to both the U.S. Southwest and West, and to Mexico and Latin America. It also provides a mature supply and production ecosystem that will complement the U.S. system and increase the resilience and flexibility of the Group’s North American industrial footprint.The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets.