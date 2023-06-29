Locations in the Midwest and across the South dominate these metro rankings categories focused on making and moving goods.

RED BANK, NJ — The resurgence of manufacturing investment into the United States has the potential to strengthen economies at every level, with record capital investment and job creation being touted in many locations across the nation. Reshoring and FDI into the U.S. is reported to be at record levels, with Kearney’s 2022 Reshoring Index finding 96% of American companies either have shifted production or are evaluating a shift. The Business Facilities 19th Annual Metro Rankings Report includes a look at top Manufacturing Hubs, Industrial Parks, and Logistics Leaders.

This year’s rankings for Manufacturing Hubs include Large, Mid-Sized, and Small Metros, for a total of 30 locations in the spotlight. The leader for Large Metro is the Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI MSA, which is recognized for diversifying its manufacturing base in recent years in addition to job growth of 29.1% (2011-20) and share of area employment (21% in 2020).

Other top large Manufacturing Hubs in this year’s rankings are: San Jose/Sunnyvale/Santa Clara, CA; San Diego/Chula Vista/Carlsbad, CA; Detroit/Warren/Dearborn, MI; San Francisco/Oakland/Berkeley, CA; Nashville/Davidson/Murfreesboro/Franklin, TN; Portland/Vancouver/Hillsboro, OR-WA; Raleigh/Durham/Cary, NC; Phoenix/Mesa/Chandler, AZ; and Tulsa/Muskogee/Bartlesville, OK.

Mid-Sized Manufacturing Hubs are led by Vallejo, CA, which positioned near to San Francisco has seen 114% manufacturing GDP growth between 2010-20. The other mid-sized metros ranked are: Reno, NV; Palm Bay/Melbourne/Titusville, FL; Fort Collins, CO; Ogden/Clearfield, UT; Mobile, AL; Toledo, OH; Flint, MI; Knoxville, TN; and Fort Wayne, IN.

Small Manufacturing Hubs is led by Elkhart-Goshen, IN, a stalwart in this sector. With a skilled workforce steeped in manufacturing tradition, the location has also recently been noticed for its “workforce-readiness” for the semiconductor industry. Rounding out the top 10 are: Columbus, IN; Kankakee, IL; Tuscaloosa, AL; Lake Charles, LA; Twin Falls, ID; Kalamazoo, MI; Spartanburg, SC; Bellingham, WA; and New London, CT.

The Industrial Parks ranking is led by Elk Grove Village Business Park (Elk Grove Village, IL), which once again takes the top spot. As the largest industrial park in the U.S. with over 62 million square feet of inventory, more than 5,600 businesses, and over 400 manufacturers, the site is testament to community growth through supporting industry. The top 3 in this ranking also includes Cedar Port Cedar Port Industrial Park (Baytown, TX), where a 1 million-square-foot spec warehouse is under construction due to demand; and TexAmericas Center (New Boston, TX), offering in-house logistics services to tenants.

The Industrial Parks ranking also includes: MidAmerica Industrial Park (Pryor, OK); Camp Hall Industrial Park (Charleston, SC); Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (Reno-Sparks, NV); Quonset Business Park (North Kingston, RI); Great Southwest Industrial Park (Dallas-Fort Worth, TX); CenterPoint Intermodal Center (Joliet-Elwood, IL); and Tomball Business & Technology Park (Tomball, TX).

Moving The Goods

The Logistics Leaders are ranked based on a variety of factors, including existing infrastructure and strategic location while also looking at related recent and planned improvements in the region. Memphis, TN retained its top spot this year boasting the busiest cargo airport in the U.S. and the second busiest in the world; the fifth largest inland port in the U.S.; the third busiest trucking corridor in Interstate 40; and five Class I railroads. The top 3 also included repeat rankings with New Orleans, LA and Louisville, KY, respectively. Rounding out this ranking are: Chicago, IL; Moreno Valley, CA; Hampton Roads, VA; Jacksonville, FL; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Nashville, TN; and Columbus, OH.

The full Annual Rankings Report will be published in the July/August 2023 issue of Business Facilities. This includes State, Metro, and Global Rankings across 60+ factors pertinent to site selection teams.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.