Listen Now: Inside Honeywell Headquarters

Brian Norris, Director of Global Real Estate for Honeywell, discusses the company's LEED Gold Certified headquarters in Charlotte, NC. Courtesy of our sister publication, Facility Executive.

Courtesy of Facility Executive

To designate which buildings receive Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications, the U.S. Green Buildings Council (USGBC) assesses over 100 elements of building design, construction, furnishing, and maintenance. It awards points to projects based on energy efficiency, water conservation, and other measures of environmental sustainability. Last year, the Honeywell corporate headquarters building earned a LEED Gold certification for its building envelope and tenant upfit.

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 23-story, 313,000-square-foot Legacy Union facility incorporates Honeywell’s latest building controls, fire and life safety, security, energy and carbon management, and indoor air quality (IAQ) technologies—all of which gave the new building an edge in the LEED assessment.

Click here now to listen to this compelling podcast, as Business Facilities’ sister publication Facility Executive talks with Brian Norris, Director of Global Real Estate for Honeywell, about the company’s headquarters facility, including how AI-powered energy performance monitoring, air quality sensors, and more helped contribute to the HQ’s LEED Gold rating.