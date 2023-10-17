JCB Selects San Antonio For Second U.S. Factory

JCB, an international construction equipment company, will build a 720,000-square-foot factory in San Antonio, Texas, bringing 1,500 jobs to the area.

The facility will sit on 400 acres and is only the company’s second North American factory. Its first opened more than 20 years ago in Savannah, Georgia.

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, greater:SATX President and CEO, said JCB’s addition to the Greater San Antonio area is the largest single investment in the region in more than two decades.

“This project’s impact will be felt for generations to come as the more than 1,500 jobs will provide career opportunities with pathways to economic mobility for so many in our community,” Saucedo-Herrrera said.

Meanwhile, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said JCB is the “latest win” for the county’s advanced manufacturing industry.

“With Toyota, Navistar, and now JCB, we can’t overstate the impact of these manufacturing operations that create significant multiplier effects beyond the initial job and capital investments,” Sakai said. “That’s why we invest so heavily to grow and sustain advanced manufacturing in our region.”

JCB CEO Graeme Macdonald said North America is “integral” to his company’s growth and success.

“Texas is a vibrant and growing economy, and the state offers great advantages in terms of a central location, as well as good highway and port access,” Macdonald said. “The city of San Antonio also has a well-established skills base, which makes it a very attractive place to set up a factory.”

JCB was founded in 1945 in Staffordshire, England. The company has 22 factories worldwide, including Brazil and China, and will commemorate its 80th anniversary in 2025.