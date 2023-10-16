Evernorth Health Services Expands In Delaware

Evernorth Health Services will expand its Delaware operations with a new 200,000-square-foot specialty pharmacy and distribution facility in Newark. Accredo, Evernorth’s specialty pharmacy, will dispense medications to patients across the Northeast from the facility. Evernorth’s specialty pharmaceutical distributor, CuraScript SD, will operate from the facility alongside Accredo and distribute specialty medications to health care providers who treat rare and complex conditions.

“As more complex medications come to market in the years ahead, our expanding location in Delaware will enable us to more efficiently and effectively distribute these lifesaving medications to individuals throughout the country, particularly in the Northeast.” — Matt Perlberg, President, Pharmacy, Evernorth Health Services

“This new facility will help us meet the growing demand and need for specialty medications, which have risen by 280% over the past two decades,” said Matt Perlberg, President, Pharmacy, Evernorth Health Services. “Evernorth is a leader in specialty pharmacy, dispensing millions of medications to patients and providers every year. As more complex medications come to market in the years ahead, our expanding location in Delaware will enable us to more efficiently and effectively distribute these lifesaving medications to individuals throughout the country, particularly in the Northeast.

“Delaware has been home to one of our Accredo specialty pharmacy facilities for many years, and we look forward to deepening and expanding our ties in the community as we develop our new location,” Perlberg added.

The new, larger Newark facility will replace Accredo’s existing location in New Castle, DE, which it has operated since 2007. It will be staffed by nearly 90 existing Delaware employees consisting of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, warehouse associates, operations staff and more. Evernorth anticipates more than doubling the number of Delaware employees at the Newark facility over the next several years.

“Delaware is a health care hub for the Mid-Atlantic region. That’s one of the reasons Evernorth chose Delaware to grow their existing specialty pharmacy services and fulfillment facility,” said Governor John Carney. “We are pleased Evernorth plans to make a significant investment in the First State to expand their operations, which will enable the company to retain and add jobs over the next several years.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership supported Evernorth’s request to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Retention Grant, a Jobs Performance Grant, a Capital Expenditure Grant and a matching Training Grant.