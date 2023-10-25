HVAC Manufacturer Invests $30M In Oklahoma Expansion

CaptiveAire will create up to 80 jobs with the expansion of its existing Muskogee, OK manufacturing and warehouse operations.

In Oklahoma, CaptiveAire has invested $30 million to expand its Muskogee plant by adding a new facility adjacent to its existing plant. The project will add up to 80 new jobs to the company’s current local workforce of 220 employees.

North Carolina-based CaptiveAire opened its plant in Muskogee in 1997 with 240,000 square feet of manufacturing and 10,000 square feet of office space. The facility serves customers in South Central U.S. The expansion, which opened on October 24, provides the commercial kitchen ventilation systems and HVAC equipment manufacturer with an additional 130,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space.

“We are thrilled to expand our Muskogee manufacturing facility,” said Bob Luddy, CaptiveAire President. “This growth will allow us to serve the needs of our customers in the South Central region with shorter lead times and faster replacement timelines. We have long appreciated the warm welcome of the Muskogee community and we look forward to continuing to serve its residents and provide employment opportunities.”

CaptiveAire’s integrated kitchen ventilation packages include exhaust hoods, exhaust fans, electrical controls, direct-fired heaters, supply and exhaust duct systems, fire suppression systems, grease filters, high volume low speed fans, and utility distribution systems. Its most recent addition to its product line is a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS), a highly efficient and technologically advanced commercial HVAC unit.

The company maintains a network of over 100 sales offices in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its Muskogee, OK operations, CaptiveAire has manufacturing plants in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Iowa, California, and Florida; as well as two R&D facilities in Pennsylvania and Utah. It employs 1,300 individuals nationwide.