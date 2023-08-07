Hanon Systems Will Create 600 Jobs In Tennessee

The automotive thermal solutions supplier will invest $170M in new manufacturing operation in Loudon; truck manufacturer McNeilus will invest additional $25.3M in Murfreesboro expansion.

Hanon Systems will invest nearly $170 million to establish a new manufacturing operation in Loudon, Tennessee. The company will create 600 new jobs in Huntington Park. Once ready, the Hanon Systems operation in Loudon County will supply thermal solutions for electrified mobility to automakers serving the North America market.

“Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, and Hanon Systems’ decision to invest nearly $170 million in Loudon County is a testament to Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Hanon Systems for creating 600 new jobs that will create tremendous opportunity for Tennesseans across the region.”

South Korea-based Hanon Systems supplies thermal and energy management solutions for the automotive industry. Its products include heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. Today, Hanon Systems employs more than 22,000 people across 21 countries.

“Thanks to Hanon Systems’ significant investment in our state, more than 6,000 Tennesseans will be employed by South Korean companies,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “We welcome Hanon Systems to Loudon County and believe Tennessee’s skilled workforce and pro-business climate will be the ideal match for this company’s success.”

Since 2019, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 6,600 job commitments and $1.8 billion in capital investment.

“Loudon County is very excited about an international company of Hanon Systems’ caliber locating here,” commented Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw. “The number and the quality of jobs they are bringing will improve the job market landscape not just locally but regionally. They are bringing a nearly $170 million capital investment and a pay scale that will establish them quickly in the community. I am very excited and anxious to see this partnership flourish and look forward to all that Hanon Systems will bring to the Loudon County community.”

“The City of Loudon is very excited to be partnering with a well-established South Korean company that will help position us into a competitive position by providing quality electric vehicle component parts to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) marketplace,” said Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris. “This partnership will also help strengthen the Loudon County job market by providing additional skilled trade positions to our growing workforce opportunities.”

McNeilus To Invest $25.3M In Manufacturing Expansion

Less than one year after announcing plans to locate in Rutherford County, Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. announced it will create an additional 100 new jobs. In late July, Minnesota-based McNeilus revealed plans to invest $25.2 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Middle Tennessee. The expansion at the Parkway Place facility in Murfreesboro will increase the company’s production capacity and allow for building improvements, updated infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

“We look forward to growing our footprint in Murfreesboro even further with additional welding and fabrication work for our purpose-built vehicles,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president, Vocational Segment. “This investment will enable us to meet our strategic growth initiatives more effectively, serving the customers who rely on us each day.”

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing manufactures purpose-built commercial vehicles and equipment. Over the next five years, the Oshkosh Corporation business will employ more than 300 people in Rutherford County.

“Tennessee’s unmatched business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to make our state the ideal location for companies to expand and thrive,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank Oshkosh Corporation for investing an additional $25 million in Rutherford County to create 100 new jobs and provide greater opportunity for Tennesseans across the region.”

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Rutherford County, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $194 million in capital investment.

“Nearly one year ago, we announced that McNeilus, an Oshkosh Corporation company, would invest $50 million to expand its Tennessee manufacturing operations, and today, we are building upon that initial investment with the creation of additional new jobs in Rutherford County,” said McWhorter. “Oshkosh Corporation is a brand we are proud to have in the Volunteer State, and we look forward to seeing this company’s continued success in Rutherford County.”

“When the city was selected by Oshkosh Corporation as a location for its McNeilus business, I was certain that they would recognize Murfreesboro’s great potential and excellent business climate,” commented Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “The company’s decision to expand its planned facility is, therefore, not surprising. We appreciate their confidence in our community and look forward to many decades of strong working relationship with a company as well respected and productive as Oshkosh Corporation.”