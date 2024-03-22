As part of its presence in the region that includes clean energy goals, Google will expand skilled trade programs and alternative education STEAM offerings.

With a $1 billion data center investment announced on March 20, Google is expanding its presence in the U.S. Midwest, in Kansas City, Missouri. As part of the announcement, the tech giant shared that it will expand a skilled trade career development program to the region and contribute to North Kansas City School District’s alternative education STEAM program. Google is also working with Evergy to power the site and Ranger Power and D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to bring 400 megawatts of new carbon-free energy to the grid as part of the company’s goal of running on 24/7 carbon-free energy.

“Google’s selection of the Kansas City region is another example of our state’s ability to attract and support world-class companies,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our skilled workforce, superior infrastructure, and prime business climate continue to result in investments from leading employers. We welcome Google to Missouri and look forward to the positive impact it will provide for our growing high-tech sector.”

“Kansas City continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the country, thanks to our prime location with thousands of hardworking, skilled workers,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Our combined effort with Google is a strong reflection of Kansas City’s success in global industry and our future as an international technology capital.”

“We have reached an important inflection point for tech innovation like AI, and data centers are the backbone of this progress,” said Monique Picou, Global Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations, Google. “Our announcement today is a testament to the resources, talent and welcoming spirit of the Kansas City community. Together, Kansas City and Google will help power America’s digital future and we are excited to contribute to the bright future of the region.”

“Google’s major investment in KC will have multiple positive impacts long term. Not only will the tech company invest hundreds of millions of dollars benefitting our region’s economy in myriad ways, but Google’s global brand will now be directly linked to KC’s rising brand,” said Tim Cowden, President and CEO, Kansas City Area Development Council. “Google joins other international tech and consumer brands that have recently selected KC for major investments.”

“This is a significant day for our state as we officially welcome the first Google data center to Missouri,” said Subash Alias, CEO, Missouri Partnership. “Google’s decision to expand into Missouri is the culmination of dedicated efforts from a multitude of partners, and we were honored to be part of the team. We extend a heartfelt welcome to Google as we eagerly anticipate its integration into our thriving tech ecosystem.

Google Making Education Investment

As part of its commitment to community development, Google announced it will bring its Skilled Trades and Readiness (STAR) program to the Kansas City area. The company is collaborating with the Missouri Works Initiative and the Urban League to help increase the entry-level pipeline in the skilled trades with a focus on underrepresented communities. STAR pre-employment programs are paid training programs, and offer networking opportunities to help participants move directly into employment on local construction projects.

“Technology employs one in 10 workers in Kansas City,” said Tracey Lewis, President and CEO, Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City. “We’re thrilled that Google’s presence will add to that significant and growing number of employment opportunities in our great community.”

North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Rochel Daniels says collaborating with Google will benefit students, “Our collaboration will expand students’ access to innovative learning experiences by further leveraging technology and connecting student interests to real-world issues. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to a continued relationship with Google.”

The Role Of Energy Goals

“Our reliable, innovative energy solutions fuel the growth of tomorrow’s digital landscape. We’re proud to power Google’s investment in Kansas City and commend Google for its leadership in technology and commitment to sustainability.” said David Campbell, President and CEO, Evergy.

Google announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ranger Power and DESRI to support 400 megawatts of new-to-the-grid carbon-free energy capacity from the Missouri-based Beavertail Solar farm, which is located in a former coal community. The agreement will support Google’s 2030 goal to run its data centers and campuses on carbon-free energy. Currently, the company matches 100% of its global annual electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases.