Geobrugg Expanding In New Mexico

Sandoval County is serving as the fiscal agent for the project.

“Geobrugg North America has grown to over 100 employees in four years and will continue to have a major economic impact on Sandoval County,” said Katherine Bruch, District 1 Sandoval County Commissionerd.

“It is important to invest in projects located in the rural areas of Sandoval County. The Geobrugg North America expansion in Algodones will have a positive impact there and throughout the county,” added Joshua A. Jones, Sandoval’s District 5 Commissioner.

In addition to providing for Geobrugg’s current and five-year manufacturing growth needs, the expansion will also provide space for Geobrugg’s sister company, eConnect, which makes DC (direct current) fast-charging system solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. This will allow eConnect, now with facilities in Poland and Switzerland, to begin manufacturing in the U.S., providing products for the rapidly growing EV charging station market, and addressing the needs of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Sandoval Economic Alliance provided the company with technical assistance during its expansion planning.

“Sandoval Economic Alliance is proud of our long-term relationship with Geobrugg and Pierce Runnels, their General Manager. We have enjoyed watching and assisting them grow over the years. Each time we meet with them we learn more about their international presence and are proud to have them in our community,” said Fred Shepherd, president and CEO of the Sandoval Economic Alliance. “They are yet another world-class manufacturing gem in Sandoval County and were the initial manufacturing anchor in Algodones which has now seen additional manufacturing companies establish operations there.”