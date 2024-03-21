GAF To Manufacture Roofing Products In Newton, Kansas

The roofing and waterproofing product company currently operates 30 locations around the U.S. and services customers throughout North America.

GAF, a Standard Industries company, has announced plans to build a new roof shingle plant in Newton, Kansas. As North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF is investing at this location to add residential roofing manufacturing capacity to its network close to end markets and enhance best-in-class service to customers nationwide.

“This new facility allows us to meet growing customer demand for our market-leading roofing products and expands our ability to innovate as we look to the future,” said John Altmeyer, CEO of GAF. “We are excited to work with city and state officials throughout this process to build a state-of-the-art factory that will generate new, good paying jobs and support the greater Newton area through meaningful community involvement.”

Drawing on more than 100 years of shingle manufacturing expertise, GAF’s new facility in Newton will create more than 130 high skilled manufacturing jobs in management, engineering, and operations. Construction is expected to commence in June 2024, with production anticipated to begin in 2027. The company expects to reach full production capacity by mid 2029.

This facility will produce high-demand roofing products, including GAF Timberline® HDZ and GAF Timberline® ArmorShield II shingles.

“GAF’s expansion into Kansas once again showcases our status as a national leader in advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The company’s innovative production methods and proven track record of community involvement make it an ideal partner for Newton and the entire state.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GAF and the opportunities they are bringing to our community,” said Newton Mayor Rod Kreie. “The greater Newton area offers a strong pipeline of talent and we’re excited about the significant economic and community impact GAF’s expansion will bring. GAF has been an excellent partner throughout the process and we thank Harvey County Economic Development and all those that played a role in helping bring this opportunity to Newton.”

GAF currently operates in 30 locations across the U.S. producing commercial and residential roofing and waterproofing products and services customers throughout North America. This Newton facility will be about 30 miles north of Wichita, KS.