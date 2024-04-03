Ag Equipment Maker KMW To Locate In Sterling, Kansas

Earlier this week, KMW, a precision manufacturer of agricultural front loaders, backhoes, and other attachments, announced it will invest $105 million to construct a new North American headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility in Sterling, Kansas. The venture in central Kansas will create 251 new jobs, resulting in a local workforce of 485.
“There’s no doubt — this investment will grow our economy and create more opportunities for Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said at the announcement. “Our efforts to make Kansas one of the most pro-business states in the country is paying off for workers everywhere, including our rural communities.”
KMW selected Sterling in Rice County after conducting a site selection process among Midwestern states. In addition to the headquarters, moving to the 151-acre site on the north side of Sterling allows KMW to continue growing its manufacturing capabilities for backhoes and other industry equipment.
“The partnership forged between Agrostroj Pelhrimov, KMW, the City of Sterling, Rice County, and the State of Kansas sets an exemplary precedent,” KMW Ltd. North American Operations CEO Wayne Buchberger said. “This expansion aligns seamlessly with our commitment to agricultural and other products manufacturing, and we’re excited to continue our growth right here in the city of Sterling — the city where we were founded in 1965 and have grown ever since.”
KMW has two other Kansas plants, one in Great Bend and one in Lyons. The company is owned by Agrostroj Pelhrimov, a Czech Republic-based global leader in agricultural machinery and freight transport manufacturing.
“Kansas fought hard to win KMW’s investment because of the company’s global reputation as a high-quality ag equipment manufacturer, and because we know our strengths as a state will ensure KMW’s success as it expands in North America,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “This economic development win in Rice County shows that the Kelly-Toland Administration means business when it comes to delivering new jobs and investment throughout all of Kansas.”
With a strong 30-year track record, KMW combines innovative precision engineering, modern manufacturing technology, and expert craftsmanship to deliver its best-in-class loaders, backhoes, and attachments. While original equipment (OEM) loader and backhoe customers have been its primary focus, KMW’s product offering has grown to include a wider range of loader sizes and other attachments available to non-OEM customers as well.
“This is a transformative project for the city of Sterling, Rice County and the State of Kansas,” Sterling City Manager Ian Hutcheson said. “To have a world-class manufacturing facility in the heart of our state is testament to the diligence and dynamism of our community.”
“I’m pleased that this project has materialized. There has been a lot of hard work done to get to this point,” Sterling Mayor Richard Jones Jr. said. “I’m very excited to have KMW be an even more important part of our community.”