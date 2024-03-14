Enter The 2024 EDO Awards! Deadline Extended To March 21

T he Business Facilities 2024 Economic Development Awards (EDOs) will be featured in the magazine’s May/June issue, and the editors are excited to see the initiatives and programs that have been submitted by economic development teams to date. If you’ve been busy working on the latest project to arrive in your community, we’ve extended the deadline to March 21 to ensure that any team who would like to share their story has the chance this year. Is there a program that’s made your location stand out to corporate site selectors and site selection consultants?

The Business Facilities 2024 EDO Awards will shine a spotlight on EDOs for leadership, effective programs, and innovative initiatives focused on attracting and retaining companies in their locations. Economic development teams are invited to submit an entry by Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Relevant aspects of economic development include, but are not limited to:

Innovative incentives or legislation

Partnerships with education (K-12, higher education, training/vocational)

Partnerships to improve logistics/infrastructure

Supporting entrepreneurs/emerging industries

Quality of Life

Housing Initiatives

Marketing tools, including use of technology

(Specific relocation, expansion, and retention projects are not eligible for the EDO Awards.

Read the 2023 Business Facilities EDO Awards stories, published in the May/June 2023 issue.

Nominations can be accepted from any member of an economic development organization (U.S. or international). Corporate site selectors, site selection consultants, and other industry professionals are also able to nominate. Winners will be recognized in the May/June 2024 issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination for the 2024 EDO Awards.