The international manufacturer will invest nearly $100 million for a facility that will produce liquid conductive paste for EV batteries and other electronic applications.

The Kansas City Area Development Council recently announced that international company Cnano Technology USA plans to invest $94.7 million in a 333,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the New Century Commerce Center. The new facility is expected to create 112 jobs with a payroll of $7.1 million where Cnano will manufacture liquid conductive paste, a component used for a variety of electronic applications, including batteries for electric vehicles, cell phones, and power tools.

“Cnano Technology is incredibly excited to partner with Johnson County to build out a new U.S. facility to manufacture conductive and structural additive products for the lithium-ion battery, rubber and polymer, and composite markets,” said Shawn Montgomery, President of Cnano Technology USA, Inc. “We’re proud to bring cutting-edge technology, investment dollars and, most importantly, jobs to the region.”

Located in Johnson County in the southwest area of the Kansas City region, the New Century Commerce Center is a multimodal industrial center offering direct access to air, rail and interstate transportation over 2,700 acres.Cnano’s new facility will be located in a Class-A spec building in the Commerce Center, which was developed in an 850-acre public-private partnership, publicly by Johnson County Government and the Johnson County Airport Commission, privately by VanTrust Real Estate and marketed by CBRE. Newmark Zimmer represented Cnano in their site search.

“We are pleased to welcome Cnano to the New Century Commerce Center, joining over 60 multinational businesses who are leaders in the fields of warehousing, distribution, printing, food processing, manufacturing and avionics,” said Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly. “In addition to the more than 110 new jobs this company will create, I appreciate the science and innovation coming into our community and look forward to the impact EV batteries will ultimately make towards decreasing vehicle emissions and helping to protect our planet.”

The Kansas City region continues to see massive industrial growth, particularly in the area of electric vehicle development, recently including Panasonic Energy’s plans to build a $4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in De Soto, KS.

“As a thriving hub for manufacturing and logistics, the Kansas City region is a highly attractive choice for innovative companies, including Cnano, to locate their operations,” said Chris Gutierrez, President of KC SmartPort. “With the most central location in the U.S., available real estate options and access to more than 190,000 skilled industrial workers, KC continues to stake its claim in the attraction of industrial innovation.”

A leading North American logistics hub and key location for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce, the Kansas City region has delivered 70 million square feet of industrial development in the last 10 years and employs more than 190,000 people in the manufacturing and logistics industry. Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the “KC Heartland.” The KC region is a center for leading industries including technology, logistics, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community.