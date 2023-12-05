Axcelis Opens New Logistics Center In Massachusetts

In Beverly, MA, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Axcelis Logistics Center. Massachusetts-based Axcelis supplies enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry.

The new Axcelis Logistics Center is a state-of-the-art facility designed to optimize Axcelis’ logistics and warehouse operations, and provide flex capacity for manufacturing operations to support the company’s growth. The 101,800-square-foot facility was designed from the ground up to incorporate the latest technologies. These include AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and other innovative enterprise-level warehouse automation to provide significant efficiency and improve material handling and flow to the company’s operations.

The new center is also designed to be energy efficient and employee friendly. It features electric vehicle (EV) charging stations; utilizes U.S. EPA Energy Star rated heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; and features LED lighting with advanced motion sensors.

“The ribbon cutting represents the culmination of a vision ready to be set in full motion,” commented Axcelis President and CEO Russell Low. “Our investment in this new facility will allow us to support the company’s expanding global customer base. We will continue to invest in our employees and infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary skills and capacity required to achieve our $1.3B financial model. We are also excited to provide significant employment opportunities across a wide variety of functions here in Beverly and across the globe. We look forward to continuing to play a vibrant role in our local communities and supply chain.”

Axcelis plans to seek a 25% tax credit under the CHIPS and Science Act relating to its capital investment in the new facility. The CHIPS and Science Act aims to bolster U.S. chip manufacturing to make American semiconductor supply chains more resilient and support national security and access to key technologies.