Axle Logistics Invests $37.9M To Expand Headquarters In Knoxville

The third-party logistics company will bring 651 new jobs to Knox County.

A third-party logistics company plans to invest $37.9 million to expand operations at its Knoxville, Tennessee, headquarters, tripling its number of employees in the state.

Axle Logistics will bring 651 new jobs to Knox County as part of the project, which includes building an 85,000-square-foot facility, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Shawn McLeod, Axle Logistics President, said the company is committed to creating jobs and retaining “the country’s best and brightest” in East Tennessee.

Axle Logistics, according to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, has done an “outstanding” job in breathing new life into an abandoned car dealership that had been vacant for decades.

“Now, they’re growing so fast, they’re investing in an 85,000-square-foot new building next door,” Kincannon said. “Axle Logistics is the kind of company we want in Knoxville. They’ve been recognized as a top workplace, and this expansion represents hundreds of new high-paying jobs.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the third-party logistics company, which began with two University of Tennessee alumni, has “grown exponentially” in the past decade.

“Not only does our area benefit from this expansion, but it also illustrates the importance of keeping talented UT graduates here in our region,” Jacobs said.

In addition to its Knoxville headquarters, Axle Logistics has a satellite office in Chattanooga. Founded in 2012, the company serves transportation companies across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.