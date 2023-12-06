OK’s Filmmakers Ranch To Add 15 Jobs Amid $500K Expansion

Oklahoma’s Filmmakers Ranch will expand to include two new vendors and create up to 15 jobs.

Oklahoma’s first film and TV studio campus will expand to include two new vendors and create up to 15 jobs.

Apex Post Production and NGP Film will join the 52,000-square-foot Filmmakers Ranch as part of a $500,000 investment that will include a certified Dolby Atmos sound-mixing stage.

“The expansion of Filmmakers Ranch and their collaboration with Apex Post OKC and NGP Film are a great next step in moving Oklahoma’s film industry forward,” said Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. “Our state’s innovative, pro-business climate, coupled with the most competitive film incentives in the nation, makes us a competitive destination for film production companies – the industry growth we’ve seen has created hundreds of jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic impact.”

Oklahoma Sees Expansions, Investments Statewide In 2022, Oklahoma saw nearly 80 announcements for new and expanding companies across the state, according to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. And three announcements in November alone bring the state closer to exceeding that number in 2023. Read more…

Richard Janes, co-founder of Filmmakers Ranch, said they are excited for the studio to transform into a film production hub.

“We now can provide a turn-key environment with high-quality services at extremely competitive pricing structures,” Janes said.

Jon Vol, who owns Apex Post OKC, said Oklahoma “provides an ecosystem to ensure success” from state support to resources and workforce training.

“The most recent example includes Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio – the biggest movie production ever undertaken in the state,” Vol said. “We are poised to help develop a workforce capable of servicing the major film and TV projects coming to and currently filming in Oklahoma.”

Filmed in Oklahoma Act, the state’s film incentive program, created nearly 12,000 jobs in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, according to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.