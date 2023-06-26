Ace Hardware Selects Missouri For New Distribution Center

Ace Hardware Corporation will open a new Retail Support Center (RSC) in Kansas City, Missouri. The new facility, spanning approximately 1.5 million square feet, is projected to be fully operational in 2025 and is expected to create 350 new jobs.

“We look forward to construction of the new Retail Support Center in Kansas City, which will be a critical part of Ace Hardware’s robust supply chain,” said Lori Bossmann, Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. “This new facility will allow Ace to accommodate its recent growth and sales volume, and it will prepare our company for future business opportunities. By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network.”

Ace Hardware is building this new facility to balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape. In the last 10 years, Ace Hardware has increased its retail sales by $12 billion. Ace has also experienced 11 consecutive years of new domestic store growth, resulting in the opening of 850 new stores in the past five years. Its network of distribution centers allows Ace to offer best-in-category service and support to its retailers, and the new Kansas City facility will help the company keep pace with current demands and projected growth in the coming years.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We’re proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region.”

The new facility in Missouri will be almost twice the size of the average Ace RSC. It will be the first facility in the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre megasite assembled by Hunt Midwest. The Kansas City RSC will be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation, and warehouse management systems. Construction is expected to begin in Q2 of 2023.

Check out all the latest news related to Missouri economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.