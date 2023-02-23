Nucor Plans $125M Advanced Manufacturing Facility In Alabama

Nucor Corp. will invest approximately $125 million to open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Decatur, Alabama. The new business unit, Nucor Towers & Structures, will produce transmission towers. Nucor, which already has a significant presence in Alabama, plans to create 200 full-time jobs over the next four years at its new facility.
Charlotte, NC-based Nucor established the new business unit after its 2022 acquisition of Summit Utility Structures LLC and Sovereign Steel Manufacturing LLC, which produces metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure and highway signage.
“We are very excited to be building this new tower production plant in Alabama, where Nucor has a long history and presence throughout the state,” said Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor Corp. “As America’s most diverse industrial manufacturer of steel products, we will be able to efficiently supply this new plant, helping to ensure that our nation’s critical energy and digital infrastructure is built with the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world.”
Nucor facilities in Alabama produce steel, tubular products, joists and decking, and metal buildings, with locations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Fort Payne, Eufaula and Decatur. The company’s capital investment in Decatur includes land improvements, construction of a new building and manufacturing equipment. The new plant will be located adjacent to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill. It will be highly automated, utilizing efficient straight-line production, and will also include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations. These state-of-the-art features will increase Nucor Towers & Structures’ capabilities to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects.
“Nucor Corp. has a long-standing manufacturing presence in Alabama, and it’s great to see the new Nucor Towers & Structures business unit commence operations in Decatur,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Over the years, we’ve developed a strong partnership with Nucor, and I look forward to seeing our relationship expand with this new venture.”
Several factors are driving increased demand for utility infrastructure, including grid hardening, renewable energy projects, building a nationwide network of EV chargers, natural disasters and replacements, and population growth, according to Nucor. Increased federal government support for electric infrastructure and clean energy projects will drive additional demand.
Two Growing Companies To Create 245 Jobs In AL
“This is a great company with a great reputation for working with us to make Morgan County a better place to live. We look forward to working with them to make sure this venture is successful,” said Ray Long, chairman of the Morgan County Commission. “We are also thankful for the approximately $125 million investment and the 200 jobs created with a compensation of around $75,000,” Bowling added. “Our local economic development office along with its numerous partners continue to work hard to bring new industries and quality jobs to Decatur. This is a prime example of that work.”
Hyundai Alabama Launches EV Production
In other news, Hyundai marked a major milestone at its Montgomery, AL plant on February 21 as company officials, employees and community leaders celebrated the launch of the first Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV. It’s the first model from Hyundai’s luxury division to be assembled in the U.S. and the first to be assembled outside of South Korea.
“Hyundai Motor Group has set a clear direction for the organization’s future mobility solutions that includes innovative designs propelled by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells,” said Ernie Kim, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. “HMMA is evolving to support this strategic direction and will continue to be a driver of economic prosperity in Alabama, Montgomery and the surrounding communities.”
During the event, Hyundai and Genesis officials announced a $50,000 donation to Alabama State University to boost STEM-related curriculum aimed at developing the future automotive workforce.