Hyundai Mobis, Beyond Gravity Growing In Alabama

Hyundai Mobis will create 400 jobs at a new EV battery plant in Montgomery; Beyond Gravity will double production for rocket parts, creating 200 jobs in Decatur.

In Montgomery, AL, auto supplier Hyundai Mobis will invest $205 million to open an EV battery module plant that will eventually employ at least 400 people. At full production, the 450,000-square-foot facility will be able to supply over 200,000 EV batteries annually to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) factory in Montgomery and the Kia Georgia plant.

H.S. Oh, vice president of the electric powertrain business for South Korea-based Hyundai Mobis, said the new Alabama EV battery assembly facility will play a critical role in the company’s plans to expand its production network across the globe.

“As the EV market continues to grow, having a strong production capacity will be key in allowing Hyundai Mobis to see continued growth in the market,” he said. “We believe this new facility in Montgomery will be an important step in that process, and we are excited for the project to be under way.”

“Alabama’s auto manufacturing sector is evolving rapidly to capitalize on the EV revolution that is sweeping the industry, and this new Hyundai Mobis battery plant represents another milestone in that transition,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “We’re excited about the company’s new investment and what it represents for the next chapter of automaking in Alabama.”

The EV battery module plant will expand Hyundai Mobis’ already large presence in Montgomery. The company has operated a manufacturing facility on 83 acres in Montgomery since 2002 as the largest Tier 1 supplier to HMAA and Kia Georgia. The plant supplies the auto plants with complete cockpit modules and front and rear chassis modules, as well as bumper assemblies and instrument panels.

“Hyundai Mobis’ investment project in Montgomery reflects an acceleration in the development of the EV supply chain in Alabama’s auto industry,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’re going to be a major production player in the EV market, and that’s going to trigger more growth within the sector.”