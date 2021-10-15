Cisco To Open Talent And Collaboration Center In Atlanta, Create 700 Jobs

American multinational technology conglomerate Cisco will invest up to $41 million in opening a Talent and Collaboration Center in the Coda Building in Midtown Atlanta. The Fortune 100 company plans to create up to 700 jobs in the metro region with this significant expansion project.

“At Cisco, our growth plans are guided by our purpose to power an inclusive future for all. This means building a workforce that is truly reflective of the world we live in,” said Cisco Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren. “Building on our deep roots in Georgia, we can’t wait to open our doors and begin hiring, and building that pipeline of diverse talent, while offering family-sustaining wages.”

Cisco is a worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet. The company currently employs more than 1,000 Georgians across the state, a number which will grow to about 1,700 once the expansion is complete.

“Cisco is a top member of our state’s business community, and it is a pleasure to see them significantly expand their presence in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Cisco’s reinvestment in the Peach State is a testament to the strong pipeline of talent our colleges and universities produce here. For the last two years, our capital city has ranked as the number one Tech Hub by Business Facilities, and we continue to outpace the national average in both attracting and educating tech talent.”

“I look forward to seeing the hundreds of opportunities this Talent and Collaboration Center expansion project creates for hardworking Georgians,” the governor added.

Cisco’s new Talent and Collaboration Center is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The company will be hiring in a variety of areas and skillsets, including engineering, customer experience and finance. Career opportunities will also be available to students or those early in their careers, as well to more experienced professionals.

“Atlanta’s skilled, diverse talent base and welcoming business environment make the city an ideal location for leading global companies to grow,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “This significant investment from Cisco will provide good job opportunities for residents while expanding Atlanta’s technology sector.”

“As a major part of the fabric of our business community in Georgia for many years, it is exciting to see Cisco continue to create jobs that keep our best and brightest right here at home,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With two of the nation’s top public universities and two of the nation’s top five HBCUs helming a host of quality higher education choices, Atlanta is a hotbed for young and diverse talent. Many thanks to our partners in the metro area for their instrumental work in helping the state win this project.”

