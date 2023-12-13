Worldpay, Mobis, And Keller Logistics Make Moves In Ohio

From global payment processing to EV battery assembly to third-party logistics, these companies plan to invest more than $70 million toward their growth in the Buckeye State.

This week, Worldpay, global provider of payment processing solutions, announced the company will reestablish its global corporate headquarters in Cincinnati bringing more than 500 new jobs and $56 million in associated payroll to southwest Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik took part in the event. “Ohio welcomes Worldpay back to our thriving ecosystem of financial technology businesses,” said Gov. DeWine. “Being one of the largest state economies in the country, we recognize the pivotal role that financial technology plays in shaping the future of commerce and finance.”

One of the largest payment processors in the world, Worldpay is a leader in global e-commerce payments and processes transactions in 146 countries across 135 currencies, supporting more than one million merchant businesses globally.

“The Worldpay family is excited to make Cincinnati our home once again,” said Charles Drucker, Incoming CEO of Worldpay. “Access to talent, quality of life, great educational institutions and the new direct flight from CVG Airport to London significantly contributed to the decision to make our corporate headquarters in Greater Cincinnati, connecting us to our customers worldwide.”

The State of Ohio, JobsOhio, and REDI Cincinnati collaborated with Worldpay to reestablish its corporate headquarters in Cincinnati upon its pending separation from FIS®, a global leader in financial services technology. The transaction is expected to close in early 2024, at which time Worldpay will become a standalone company.

“Worldpay’s decision to establish its headquarters in Cincinnati after aggressive competition from other U.S. regions demonstrates continued economic momentum we see throughout Ohio,” said Nauseef. “Ohio is leading the way in developing talent and supporting infrastructure to foster financial technology innovation that brings economic diversification, which is attractive for the workforce and provides resilience to support future growth.”

To support Worldpay’s commitment to bring hundreds of new jobs to Ohio, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved the project for a tax credit over 15 years, with an estimated value of $20 million. In addition to creating more than 500 jobs, Worldpay plans to retain 900 jobs, representing a retained total payroll of $93.7 million.

“Selecting the Cincinnati region as Worldpay’s headquarters is an incredible honor, adding to our already robust financial technology and services ecosystem,” said Kimm Lauterbach, President and CEO, REDI Cincinnati. “Our region has the second-largest concentration of top financial institutions outside New York City, and we’re proud that Worldpay is calling Symmes Township home.”

EV Battery Plant And Logistics HQ Grow In Northwest Ohio

In northwest Ohio, Mobis North America, a Tier-1 automotive supplier, announced it will invest $13.8 million to build a manufacturing plant in Toledo for the assembly of battery systems for electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Construction is already underway on the new plant, with production planned to start in August 2024. The investment expands Mobis’ electrification capabilities and bolsters the company’s sustainability efforts.

With another plant in Toledo, and two other facilities in Metro Detroit, Michigan, Mobis North America has around 1,000 employees.

“We’ve been manufacturing in Toledo, Ohio for nearly 20 years, and we are excited to continue to invest in the community with this new battery plant. The state-of-the-art facility will bring 185 good-paying, upskilled jobs to the area, and be a driving force in automotive electrification here in the Midwest,” said Dong Hee (Danny) Son, General Manager. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved a Job Creation Tax Credit for the company.

Mobis recognizes and appreciates the significant contributions and support from the economic development organizations, including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, the Department of Planning and Development of Lucas County and the City of Toledo. “This project’s success depended in a large part on the huge support from JobsOhio, the RGP, Lucas County and the City of Toledo, and working together, we expect long-term positive impact for both the company and the local community,” said Josh Wingate, Plant Manager for Mobis.

Meanwhile, Keller Logistics announced plans for a new headquarters facility in Defiance, OH. Already operating in this northwest Ohio community, the third-party logistics provider will invest $5 million and create 194 new jobs.

The company will take over an existing 31,000 square foot facility, invest in renovations and upgrades, while consolidating office personnel from three locations.

Company CEO Bryan Keller said, “We have a very talented workforce that has led to our growth and success. And we want to be that employer in Northwest Ohio that keeps young talent here and provides opportunities for them. Our purpose as a company is to deliver for our people, customers, and community. This investment will provide a first-class working environment for our employees, allows us to provide the best customer service possible to our customers, and grants us the space to grow and create additional viable jobs for the community.”

Founded in 1978, Keller Logistics handles more than 100,000 shipments each year and operates nearly four million square feet of warehouse space. With more than 750 employees, the company has diversified into an asset-based 3PL serving transportation, warehousing, distribution and contract packaging needs of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers across the U.S.

Collaboration among economic development partners including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership and Defiance County Economic Development helped in moving the project forward.

“With much anticipation, our community has been waiting to see what kind of company would occupy the show-stopping Geneva Blvd office complex in Defiance. We are beyond excited that Bryan Keller and his team will make this their new headquarters and create even more high-paying positions,” said Erika Willitzer, Executive Director of Defiance County Economic Development.