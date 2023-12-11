TMC Transportation To Invest $38M In SC Expansion

TMC Transportation has a 25-year history in South Carolina, and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

TMC Transportation plans to invest $38 million to expand its regional headquarters in Richland County, South Carolina.

The flatbed carriers company will consolidate its three leased facilities into a 44-acre campus featuring a 36,000-square-foot operations and logistics office and a 66,000-square-foot maintenance facility. Its existing driver training center will remain, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“With two-thirds of the U.S. population within a two-day drive of South Carolina, this is the ideal place for trucking companies to thrive,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We look forward to seeing TMC Transportation continue to develop and build on its rich history in South Carolina.”

The expansion is expected to create 185 jobs.

“Since 1998, TMC Transportation has had a presence in the Columbia area, and we are looking forward to consolidating all of our employees and operations processes into one state-of-the-art location,” said Jason Webb, TMC Transportation Executive Vice President of Asset Management. “We are proud to partner with the state of South Carolina and Richland County to grow our business, strengthen the local economy and supply chain, and solidify our presence in the Columbia market for years to come.”

The new campus is expected to be operational in May 2025.