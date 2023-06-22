Technology Thrives In New Hampshire

The Granite State uses technology to help advance the industries expanding and settling into the state.

By Roneshia Thomas

From the May / June 2023 Issue

With a favorable tax climate, New Hampshire is an attractive location for businesses across all industries. The state has no sales tax, estate tax, capital gains tax, and low corporate income tax. According to the Tax Foundation, New Hampshire is the #1 best state in New England for its business tax climate.

From its roots as America’s #1 textile manufacturer to an explosion of diverse, advanced manufacturing firms, New Hampshire continues to be a leader in manufacturing jobs in New England.

Top industries in the state include advanced manufacturing, technology, and life sciences. The value of New Hampshire exports reached a record $7.3 billion in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From its roots as America’s #1 textile manufacturer to an explosion of diverse, advanced manufacturing firms, New Hampshire continues to be a leader in manufacturing jobs in New England.

With deep roots in manufacturing and technology use on the rise, New Hampshire has become a high-tech hub. High technology has been a driver of the economy with a workforce of over 44,000.

Benefiting from a thriving technology sector is the life sciences industry. With advances in technology, in addition to access to prominent research centers, bioscience has been on the rise in New Hampshire. Not to mention that health care in New Hampshire is also surging, expected to grow at least 15.7% through 2026. New Hampshire’s labor force has a large concentration of workers in health care, information technology, manufacturing, and more to support expansion in the industry.

The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) has also aided in workforce and economic expansion efforts by introducing the Economic Recovery and Expansion Strategy (ERES) and WorkInvestNH. ERES is a strategy to keep New Hampshire economy thriving and competitive by creating public and private partnerships statewide that develop solutions to workforce and economic challenges. WorkInvestNH provides cash grants to businesses for customized workforce training programs.

Claremont Eyes Technology And Upskilling Workforce

A former mill town, the city of Claremont is located in the scenic Sugar River Region of the Upper Valley of New Hampshire. Claremont is also home to several highly successful technology companies. One of the companies, Red River, stands out for its worldwide achievements as well as its local outreach to better the community around them.

Red River is a technology transformation company with more than 25 years of experience in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility, and cloud solutions. Having established The Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, they invest in the future of tech in many ways, including through their Student Scholarship and Think SMART programs.

Their Student Scholarship Program was designed to promote technology knowledge, education, and interest among students in New Hampshire and Vermont. It is awarded to seniors who intend to major in computer science or other technology studies. Such majors include but are not limited to animation, engineering, game design and development, bioinformatics, security, robotics, networking, and graphics and web design.

The Think SMART program gives high school students the chance to gain skills, mentorship, access, readiness, and technology in a professional working environment through hands-on IT troubleshooting, interviewing, and other professional skills. This collaborative program focuses on more than just break/fix IT skills and lays the foundation for students to be successful in a professional work environment. Think SMART is supported by the Red River IT team, takes place virtually, and is open to students nationwide.

“Through our student scholarships and Think SMART program we are investing in the next generation of technology professionals.” — Dan McGee, COO, Red River

As Chief Operating Officer Dan McGee explains, “Through our student scholarships and Think SMART program we are investing in the next generation of technology professionals. We want students to get excited about the amazing careers this field has to offer and to promote opportunities for personal and professional growth.”

Bordering Vermont, a two-hour scenic drive from Boston, upstate New York, and Connecticut, and a little over three hours from Montreal, Claremont is easy to access by car, has its own Amtrak Station, and boasts the recently upgraded Claremont Municipal Airport. Here you will find an affordable lifestyle with year-round outdoor recreational activities, a variety of restaurants and stores, local annual festivals, and cultural events.

Visit www.claremontnh.com for more information.