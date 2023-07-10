Shapeways To Create 75 New Jobs With Michigan Expansion

The New York-based digital manufacturing services company will invest more than $5M in an advanced manufacturing project in Livonia, MI.

Shapeways Holdings, a provider of digital manufacturing services, is expanding in Livonia, Michigan with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $5.1 million and create 75 jobs in advanced manufacturing.

New York City-based Shapeways Holdings, Inc. launched its expanded facility in Livonia in April 2023, part of a strategic relocation from Shapeways’ previous manufacturing facility in Long Island City. Shapeways’ acquisition of Linear AMS in May 2022, based in Livonia and Charlotte, brought with it new services such as metal 3D printing, conformal cooling, injection molding and other traditional manufacturing capabilities for molding and tooling.

The decision to relocate to Livonia was based on Michigan’s manufacturing and supplier base, along with its real estate and labor markets. The expanded Livonia facility now houses Shapeways’ U.S. fleet of commercial 3D printing and finishing equipment, and has been updated with new equipment, more conference room space, and increased staff.

“The strong manufacturing base and access to quality suppliers made Michigan an ideal choice for our expanded facility, and we look forward to creating more jobs and advancing digital marketing together.” — Andrew Nied, COO, Shapeways

“We are thrilled to be part of the manufacturing community in Michigan, and grateful for the warm welcome and support of the local community, the state government, and our customers and partners,” said Shapeways Chief Operating Officer Andrew Nied. “The strong manufacturing base and access to quality suppliers made Michigan an ideal choice for our expanded facility, and we look forward to creating more jobs and advancing digital marketing together.”

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $5.1 million and create 75 jobs, with the support of a $375,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over the company’s original site in Long Island as well as a competing site in New Jersey. Currently, Shapeways employs 36 individuals in Michigan.

The city of Livonia has offered to provide staff time in support of the project and SEMCA Michigan Works! is prepared to assist the company in finding candidates for the newly created positions.

“Shapeways Holdings is driving $5.1 million of investment and creating 75 good jobs in Livonia, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and future mobility, building on our strong economic momentum,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan was chosen for this expansion because of our talented workforce and strength in the future of mobility and advanced manufacturing. This expansion solidifies Shapeways’ presence in Livonia and helps drive our efforts to ensure Michigan’s manufacturers lead the way in Industry 4.0 technologies and workforce needs. Together, we can continue to send a clear message that everyone is welcome to make it in Michigan.”

The project supports the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) strategic goal of growing advanced manufacturing and technology industries in the state, in addition to aligning with the Industry 4.0 initiative launched in 2020 to ensure 50 percent of Michigan’s small and mid-sized manufacturers are prepared to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies by 2025.

“The decision by Shapeways to expand its operations in Livonia underscores our state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. “This project is a win for Southeast Michigan and for the entire state. We are grateful to Governor Whitmer, legislators from both parties, and local officials for their continued support for our programs that help make announcements like today’s possible. We appreciate the efforts of our local partners in creating high-skill jobs for our residents, and will continue working to win projects, invest in places and support our people as we encourage businesses of all sizes to make it in Michigan.”