Sage Automotive Interiors Invests $10.45M In S.C. Plant

The investment in the company's Sharon Plant will create 95 jobs in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

An automotive interior manufacturer is investing $10.45 million to expand one of its South Carolina locations.

Sage Automotive Interiors’ investment in its Sharon Plant, which is expected to be operational in 2025, will create 95 jobs in Abbeville County, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

“Not only does this expansion provide additional opportunities to create the high-quality fabrics that automakers and their customers expect and enjoy, but it also proves that our state’s rural areas continue to be a great environment for sustained growth,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.

Abbeville County Council Chairman Billy Norris said Sage Automotive has been an important part of the county’s industrial landscape for more than 14 years.

“Abbeville County is proud that Sage has chosen to continue investing in our community through this expansion and look forward to seeing their operations grow,” Norris said. “Sage has once again proven that rural communities in South Carolina are thriving as a great place to work, play and live.”

In addition to the Sharon Plant, Sage Automotive has three other plants across the state.

Sage Automotive is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, at Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research. It has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.