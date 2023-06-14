Listen Now: Where Is Your Best Workforce?

Finding the best workforce is one of the tougher items on today’s site selection checklist. This LiveXchange podcast features first-hand experience from corporate executives, plus a look at what’s ahead.

You’re ready to relocate or expand, but do the locations on your company’s shortlist have the people you need to keep your business moving and thriving? Across industries, the ongoing shortage of skilled or ready to train employees makes workforce one of the tougher items on today’s site selection checklist. Like many growing companies, you may be wondering, “Where is my best workforce?”

This panel discussion with site selectors, recorded at the 2023 Business Facilities LiveXchange event, covers insights from their relocation and expansion experiences, as well as a look at what might be changing for 2023.

Click below to listen to this dynamic panel discussion at Business Facilities LiveXchange in Myrtle Beach, SC. Then, feel free to share your thoughts, experiences, or questions on this topic in the Comments section below. This podcast is also available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Samsung Podcasts, and Podchaser.

The Business Facilities LiveXchange event connects site selectors and economic development professionals in an atmosphere that is professional, productive, and fun. Over three days, attendees at this year’s LiveXchange were able to gather a vast amount of information about locations and interact with peers through scheduled meetings, conference sessions, networking, and more.