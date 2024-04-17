Connecticut Sees Growth In Workforce, Emerging Industries

By Kari Williams

From the March/April 2024 Issue

Workforce and emerging industries are expected to be the cornerstones of Connecticut’s economic landscape, according to various reports.

Workforce training is among the latest commitments Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has allocated for in the state’s two-year budget.

“Unlike our neighboring states which are losing population, Connecticut has gained population over the last few years,” Lamont said in February during his 2024 State of the State Address. “Today, we have more people working, more people starting businesses, more people joining labor unions with better pay and better benefits, more of our graduates staying in Connecticut, and more out-of-staters wanting to move here.”

In mid-January, the state also launched a jobs portal to help residents and potential residents find employment — a “next step” in making information more accessible for business and residents.

“Through jobs.ct.gov, jobseekers can access search tools, tips, and resources to help land a job, as well as training and certification opportunities,” Gov. Lamont said. “The jobs portal is also a tool that will help bring qualified candidates to employers’ job openings. It is another step in the right direction in the state’s digital journey, benefiting both residents and businesses.”

On the industry side of the state, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection received a $14.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand the state’s “network of electric vehicle charging stations,” according to the governor’s office.

Plus, health-related industries are expected to continue leading growth sectors in Connecticut, according to the January 2024 edition of “The Connecticut Economic Digest.”

“S&P projects 7,000 new jobs in this sector, a very modest slowdown from the estimated 8,000 gain in 2023,” Steven Lanza wrote in “2024 Economic Outlook: An Uncommonly Ordinary Year?” “No other sector is projected to add jobs in such numbers.”

Hartford, CT: A Hub For Insurtech Innovation

As the financial and insurance industries undergo a digital revolution, the significance of insurtech and fintech, and the strategic location to where they exist, cannot be overstated. Enter Hartford, CT—an emerging epicenter for fintech and insurtech enterprises standing as a beacon for innovators seeking a cost-competitive, conducive environment to thrive.