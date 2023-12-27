Kwik Trip To Bring More Than 500 Jobs To Wisconsin By 2027

The Wisconsin-based brand plans to expand operations at its dairy, commissary, and bakery facilities in La Crosse, according to the Wisconsin Department of Economic Development.

Kwik Trip will create more than 500 jobs in Wisconsin by 2027 as part of a statewide, $151 million investment.

The La Crosse, Wisconsin, based brand plans to expand operations at its dairy, commissary, and bakery facilities in La Crosse, according to the Wisconsin Department of Economic Development. There also are plans to purchase and renovate an office building in Onalaska and to build a satellite distribution center.

Missy Hughes, WEDC’s Secretary and CEO, said Kwik Trip is one of the state’s “most instantly recognizable success stories.”

“While most of us are familiar with Kwik Trip for its retail operations, the company continues to grow its manufacturing and supply chain base in our state, which is creating hundreds of jobs and new investments even faster than anyone could have anticipated,” Hughes said.

Kwik Trip also is qualified to receive $15 million in “performance-based Enterprise Zone tax incentives” from WEDC, making it the third time the state has invested in the company.

The company operates more than 500 stores in Wisconsin, which first entered in an Enterprise Zone agreement with the company in 2017, according to WEDC. It also has put more than $325 million toward its support center operations in the state, creating nearly 1,800 new jobs.

Kwik Trip CEO and President Scott Zietlow said growth is good, not only for the company, but coworkers and the communities served.

“As a top workplace, we are able to provide strong, vibrant jobs throughout Wisconsin. We appreciate the support from the WEDC to make this happen,” Zietlow said.