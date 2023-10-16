Incentive Program Nets More Than 200 Jobs For Rural Utah

Two companies will bring a combined 274 jobs to rural Utah because of a state incentive program.

C&J Specialties, a Utah-based snack manufacturing company, and Kent Outdoors, a sporting goods manufacturing company, both received a post-performance tax reduction through the Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (REDTIF) program.

Over the next two decades, C&J Specialties plans to add 190 jobs and invest $1.7 million in rural Utah. The snack manufacturer expanded to Ephraim in 2015. Colby Divecha, CEO and Owner of C&J Specialties, said the company is grateful for the state’s support.

“Investing in rural Utah allows us to contribute to the local economy while benefiting from its rich talent pool,” Divecha said. “We look forward to growing in this welcoming environment and making a positive impact on both our business and the community.”

Ryan Starks, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, said Utah’s blend of agricultural resources, infrastructure, and a skilled workforce make the state ideal for food manufacturing companies like C&J Specialties.

“It’s not only tapping into a thriving economy, but also contributing to Utah’s reputation for excellence in food production and distribution,” Starks said.

Kent Outdoors expects to add 84 high-paying jobs and invest nearly $540,000 over the next five years.

Starks said the sporting goods company’s decision to bring its headquarters to Utah is a “win-win.”

“Utah’s reputation as a year-round recreational paradise complements Kent’s portfolio of clients and activities from water to snow,” Starks said. “This move not only taps into our state’s diverse recreational offerings but also adds to our dynamic economy.”