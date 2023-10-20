IEDC Honors Excellence In Economic Development

Business Facilities Magazine recognizes the recipients of the IEDC 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards.

Business Facilities is excited to recognize the recipients of the IEDC 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards. Your dedication, innovation, and commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity stand as exemplary models to the international economic development community. Your efforts have not only shaped local and regional economies but have also had far-reaching impacts, inspiring others to follow in your footsteps.

We are honored to join IEDC in commemorating the outstanding achievements of the 2023 award recipients.

Maureen Donohue Krauss, FM

Teresa “Terrie” Battuello, CEcD, FM

Todd Jorgenson

Andrew Peykoff, Sr.

Brett Doney, CEcD, EDP, FM

Mayor John Giles

William “Bill” Sproull, FM, HLM

Marissa Garnett, MBA, MUEP, CEcD, AICP, AZED Pro

Business Facilities was among the Platinum Sponsors for this year’s IEDC conference, which took place in September in Dallas, Texas. Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove also moderated the “Building Resilience Through Community Broadband” panel.

In the opening plenary, Alejandra Y. Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for U.S. Economic Development Administration discussed revitalizing rural and distressed communities across the nation.

Business Facilities staff were among more than 1,000 conference attendees who converged to network, share ideas, and celebrate the Excellence in Economic Development Award winners.

Those interested in reliving the event can view photos, courtesy of IEDC.

Save the date for the IEDC 2024 Leadership Summit, hosted in Phoenix, AZ, February 4-6! Let’s gather to ‘Drive Global Collaboration,’ and continue building an equitable global ecosystem for a sustainable future.