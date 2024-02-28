Hydrogen Tech Company Relocates Within Kent County, DE

FFI Ionix is relocating from Harrington to Dover, adding more than 40,000 square feet to its facility in the process.

A hydrogen technology company will relocate operations within Kent County, Delaware.

FFI Ionix Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue, will “support global decarbonization and establishment of the hydrogen economy,” according to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

The company is relocating from Harrington to Dover, adding more than 40,000 square feet to its facility in the process. Of that, more than 22,000 square feet will be lab space, according to DPP.

Gov. John Carney said the decision to “stay and grow” in Delaware is great for the state and the hydrogen economy.

“We recently announced investments in downtown Dover, and this expansion will bring even more activity to our state’s capital,” Carney said. “This is what the Graduated Lab Space Grants and Strategic Fund are for: keeping and growing innovative companies here in the First State.”

The expansion also provide opportunities for “future job expansion” in both professional and semi-skilled positions, according to DPP.

DPP supported FFI Ionix’s requests for:

Graduated Lab Space Grant of up to $1,604,960;

Jobs Performance Grant of up to $70,400; and

Jobs Retention Grant of up to $42,500 from the Delaware Strategic Fund.

Distribution is dependent upon the company meeting commitments as outlined to the Council on Development Finance. Since the program began in 2021, this project is the first to receive a Graduated Lab Space Grant in Kent County.

“This is very exciting for Dover and the greater Dover community,” said Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen. “Developing here reassures more jobs and more opportunities for our younger generations, in an industry with the potential to grow, all while decreasing our carbon footprint.”