Compact Membrane Systems Expands In Home State Of Delaware

A 30-year-old Delaware-based company that aims to decarbonize heavy industry will invest $3.1 million to expand operations in its home state, according to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

Compact Membrane Systems (CMS), an advanced membrane solutions that aims to decarbonize heavy industry, selected New Castle to build out 10,864 square feet of research, development, and manufacturing-focused lab space alongside more than, 4,200 square feet of additional space.

Gov. John Carney said the state is grateful for CMS’s decision to build on its history in Delaware.

“Their decision to grow in Delaware will help make our environment more sustainable and add jobs to our state,” Carney said.

Fintech Firm Novo Expands With Office In Delaware An online banking platform for small business, Novo’s decision reflects the strengths of the Wilmington, DE area as a hub for financial services and fintech firms. Read more…

Over the next three years, CMS expects to add at least 38 employees to its current staff of 19.

“It’s vitally important we keep legacy companies like CMS in our communities growing and thriving,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We have the talent right here in our state, and this expansion presents opportunities for our workforce to stay right here at home.”

DPP supported CMS’s request to the Council on Development Finance for a Graduated Lab Space Grant and a Jobs Performance Grant from the Delaware Strategic Fund.

CMS was founded in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1993 by Stuart Nemser and is now headed by his daughter, Erica Nemser.

“CMS has grown up as a Delaware company and, through this state support, is excited to cement our future in Delaware,” said Erica Nemser, CMS’s CEO, who also chairs the Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance Board. “We love the resources and opportunity Delaware has to offer, from excellent scientific and technical talent to the commitment to manufacturing advanced technology to address climate emissions.”

CMS previously operated out of a location in Newport, but moved the majority of its operations to a temporary site — near its future location — in New Castle.