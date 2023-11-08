Global Seed Company DLF Celebrates New Oregon Facility

A global seed company recently held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for its 141,000-square-foot facility in Albany, Oregon.

DLF CEO Soren Halbye said the company’s investment shows its commitment to both its grower partners and customers.

“It is our intention to continue building our business from the Willamette Valley and make investments that keep the seed industry vibrant for years to come,” Halbye said.

The state-of-the-art seed enhancement and operations facility will allow DLF to consolidate its Oregon operations, according to a news release. It also has a seed enhancement line, high-speed fully automated blending line with palletizers, diverse packaging capabilities, 12 loading docks, and 65,000 square feet of storage space.

World’s First Humanoid Robot Factory Being Built In Oregon Under construction in Salem, Oregon, Agility Robotics’ RoboFab will produce the human-centric, multi-purpose robot “Digit” at scale. Read more…

In September, the company broke ground on a new seed-enhancement facility in Lebanon, Oregon. The building will have new office space, finished goods storage, and a quality control lab, among other amenities.

DLF is a 150-year-old company that began its presence in North America in the 1980s with one office in Oregon. The company how has 38 processing centers and five research stations across Canada and the United States.

Its corporate headquarters also is located in Albany, Oregon. DLF USA has five locations in the state.