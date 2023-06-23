Global Container Shipping Company To Expand In Virginia

ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC will invest approximately $30 million to relocate and expand its U.S. headquarters within the Hampton Roads region. Virginia successfully competed with other states for the project, which represents several hundred jobs over the next five years.

“We are very pleased with the purchase of this first-class new office building, which will serve our growing shipping business in the U.S., a pivotal country for our strategy and our global network. The new office will provide a first-rate work environment for our valued employees, as they continue to deliver our signature personal, top-quality service to customers. This office expansion is vital to ZIM’s commitment to the North American market and to the expansion of our capacity in the region with our new LNG- Green Energy vessels fleet,” said ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman.

Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM’s differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages.

“It was a priority for ZIM American Integrated Shipping Services Co., LLC to retain its headquarters in the Commonwealth and secure employment opportunities in the Hampton Roads region for years to come,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia is a leader in supply chain management thanks to our infrastructure, robust transportation network, and world-class Port of Virginia, and ZIM is a vital shipping partner that advances our position in this important industry. We are pleased that ZIM will continue its growth in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1,497,300 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Virginia Beach with the project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.