Columbus, Ohio To Host 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries

Business Facilities' 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries event will bring together decision-makers from high-growth industries such as cyber security, AI, electric vehicles, medical technology, and advanced manufacturing with economic development organizations from across North America.

RED BANK, NJ – March 6, 2023 – Coming off the success of the inaugural LiveXchange Emerging Industries event this past November, Business Facilities is excited to announce the 2023 LiveXchange Emerging Industries will take place in Columbus, OH, October 4-6, 2023.

LiveXchange Emerging Industries will bring together decision-makers from high-growth industries such as cyber security, AI, electric vehicles, medical technology, advanced manufacturing and more, with economic development organizations from across North America in confidential one-on-one meetings to discuss site selection projects.

“Columbus has experienced a renaissance in major projects over the past few years, including the largest ever manufacturing investment in Ohio history from Intel for their new semiconductor chip plant,” said Ted Coene, Business Facilities’ Chief Business Officer and Co-Owner of Group C Media, Inc., the parent company of LiveXchange Emerging Industries. “This made Columbus a natural choice to host our event, which focuses on site selection for companies in high-growth sectors.”

In addition to one-on-one meetings between economic developers and company decision-makers, LiveXchange Emerging Industries will feature an Executive Conference Program with content focused on site selection strategies for these high-growth industries, and multiple networking events.

For questions, please contact:

Anne Cosgrove , acosgrove@groupc.com , for Executive Conference Program speaking opportunities.

Joyce Wasserman , jwasserman@groupc.com , for Sponsorship information.

Neil Eisenberg, neil@groupc.com , for registration questions and general inquiries.

About Business Facilities LiveXchange

For 19 years, Business Facilities LiveXchange has connected corporate site selectors and location advisors with economic developers nationwide to discuss site selection projects in confidential one-on-one meetings. The 19th annual Business Facilities LiveXchange will take place April 24-26 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Click here for more information on all Business Facilities LiveXchange events.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.