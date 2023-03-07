Hyundai Supplier PHA Will Bring 400+ Jobs To Georgia

Tier-1 automotive parts supplier PHA will create 402 new jobs and invest more than $67 million in a new facility in Chatham County, Georgia. Korea-based PHA’s new operation will supply automotive door moving systems to the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, GA.

“It is an honor for PHA to establish a new production facility in Chatham County, Georgia,” said Sangtae Kim, Chairman of PHA. “As a producer of innovative products for the automotive world and growing EV market, we are extremely excited to be a part of the community. We owe our sincere gratitude to Chatham County and the State of Georgia for their support in making this happen and launching a successful partnership that will bring new jobs and contribute to advancing the economic development of the entire region.”

PHA’s new facility will be located at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Certified site. The new manufacturing facility will produce door modules, tailgate latches, and hood latches for OEMs. Operations are expected to begin in 2024.

Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have announced more than $21 billion in investment and 27,400 jobs in Georgia.

“In a single month, Georgia’s economic development community has announced more than 1,900 new jobs for hardworking Georgians, with the bulk of those jobs related to the Hyundai Metaplant,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are witnessing unprecedented economic growth coming to this region, and I want to thank our partners in the local communities represented by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority for their ongoing commitment to seeing these businesses and Georgians prosper together.”

“Today is an exciting day with the announcement of the second Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America supplier to locate in the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center,” commented Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “PHA is a great company and well regarded in the industry. We look forward to working with them as they build their new facility and begin operations in the Savannah region.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power to support PHA’s growth in Georgia.