Business Facilities Economic Development Organization Awards

Semiconductor Industry Growth: Following the “Great Recession” of 2008, state officials envisioned a new approach to economic development. In 2011, then-Governor Brewer established the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), a public-private agency overseen by the best minds in the private sector. One of the agency’s earliest goals was to attract high-paying jobs, and semiconductors were at the top of the list. In 2020, TSMC announced a $12 billion investment to build a new fab in Phoenix. In 2021, Intel broke ground on an expansion, investing $20 billion for two additional fabs in Chandler, bringing its total chip factories in Arizona to six. TSMC would grow its investment to $40 billion in December 2022, with plans to build two of the world’s most advanced fabs and hiring 4,500 people in Phoenix. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, Arizona leads the nation in semiconductor investment since 2020, at over $60 billion. In September 2021, the ACA launched the first-of-its-kind National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap (NSER). Published in December 2022, it provides a 10-year blueprint for increasing U.S. competitiveness.

Said Sandra Watson, President and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority: “The future of the global semiconductor industry is in Arizona. Since 2020, Arizona has attracted more investment from the semiconductor industry than any other state thanks to our premier business climate, talented workforce, and robust innovation ecosystem. The ACA is focused on the future with the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap, a ten-year, industry-led plan for increasing U.S. competitiveness in semiconductor manufacturing and strengthening supply chain resiliency.”